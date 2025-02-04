Elk Island Public Schools would like to announce that Kindergarten registration is now open for the 2025-2026 school year for children turning five on or before December 31st, 2025.

To make the registration process as smooth as possible, EIPS has included an online Kindergarten Toolkit for families. The kit includes information about registration, schedules, programming options, and much more. EIPS also offers a number of second language options throughout the Division, including French Immersion and Ukrainian Language and Culture.

For more information or to register your child for the 2025-2026 school year, please visit eips.ca.