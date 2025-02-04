Subscribe to Local News

Pink the Rink hockey game goes this month

By Nikki Ritchot
alt
Cold Lake Bully Free Logo. (Sourced from the City of Cold Lake website)

Cold Lake Bully Free in conjunction with the Cold Lake Junior B Ice hockey team will be hosting their annual Pink the Rink Game on Friday, February 7th.

The goal of the event is to bring awareness to bullying in sports. Attendees to the game are encouraged to wear pink to show their support.

Cost per adult to attend is $10, youth $5, and children under 4 are free of charge. Puck drop happens at 8pm at the Cold Lake Energy Centre – Imperial Oil Place. For more information, you can call the Cold Lake and District FCSS at 780-594-4495, or visit the City of Cold Lake Facebook page.

