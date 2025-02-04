The Vegreville Centennial Library is gearing up for a busy month. Library Programming Assistant Val Lowes says that even though February is a short month, there will be a lot going on, and plenty of opportunities for people of all ages to come on out and participate in some fun activities.

Some events slated to take place at the Library this month include the Drop-In Lego Program on Tuesdays, Story-Time every Thursday morning, and Drop-In Family Time on February 7th. Lowes goes on to say that volunteers are always welcome for activities like Story-Time, where readers are needed.

Lowes also mentions that the Library Board Member meeting will take place this month on February 19th, and that more board members are still needed.

For those interested in becoming a Board Member or would like a complete list of activities for February can drop in at the Vegreville Centennial Library, visit their Facebook page, or give them a call at 780-632-3491.