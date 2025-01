January 31, 2025

PHONED IN ITEMS

TEXTED IN ITEMS

For sale: Two winter tires on steel rims, 235-60R16, 75% tread remaining $70 for both 780-868-3170

For sale: Purebred Border Collies $400 each 780-603-3364

Looking for: Yamaha quad blade/Ezee-On mounts for a loader to fit a Cockshutt tractor/For sale: Square-body Chevrolet trucks/Older grain trucks and antique vehicles to restore 780-603-7209