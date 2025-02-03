Starting April 1, Alberta families will pay a flat monthly fee of $326.25 for full-time licensed child care, about $15 a day. This new fee, part of a $3.8 billion federal-provincial agreement, aims to make child care more affordable and predictable across the province. Families using part-time care will pay $230 a month. The move replaces the previous Child Care Subsidy Program and will save families an average of $11,000 per child per year. Alberta will also invest $53 million to create more child care spaces, with a focus on high-need areas.