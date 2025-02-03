On January 20th, emergency rooms in Lac La Biche, Elk Point, Hinton, and Beaverlodge began a virtual physician support service when in-person doctors aren’t available. This new pilot project allows doctors to assess and diagnose patients remotely via phone or video, with nurses continuing to provide on-site care. The service will handle non-life-threatening issues, and if needed, patients can be transferred to other facilities for more urgent care. The initiative is part of a six-month project to address physician shortages in northern Alberta communities.