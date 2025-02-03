Subscribe to Local News

Virtual physician support service being tested at several hospitals in Alberta

By Nikki Ritchot
Province of Alberta Flag

On January 20th, emergency rooms in Lac La Biche, Elk Point, Hinton, and Beaverlodge began a virtual physician support service when in-person doctors aren’t available. This new pilot project allows doctors to assess and diagnose patients remotely via phone or video, with nurses continuing to provide on-site care. The service will handle non-life-threatening issues, and if needed, patients can be transferred to other facilities for more urgent care. The initiative is part of a six-month project to address physician shortages in northern Alberta communities.

