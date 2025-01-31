After a devastating wildfire last summer, the Town of Jasper is still in the throes of recovery.

As the Town rebuilds its community, the government of Alberta continues to provide support for residents and businesses. Since the start of the fire, more than $170 million dollars has been given by the province to fund relief efforts.

A donation matching initiative called the 2024 Alberta Wildfires Appeal hosted by the Canadian Red Cross brought an additional $12 million dollars in matching funds from the province to help the families and residents most affected by the wildfires.

In addition to the help already provided, the government of Alberta is ready to build $112 million dollars worth of homes for displaced Jasperites, should land be made available for use. As recovery continues, the province remains committed to supporting Jasper families and residents.