Dairy Queen Big League Broadcasts return to The Ranch this weekend

By Nikki Ritchot
Dairy Queen League Broadcasts Logo. (Made by My Vegreville Now Staff)

The Dairy Queen Big League Broadcasts are returning to The Ranch this evening. This year’s schedule will feature four games of various teams in Vegreville and District Minor Hockey. The broadcasts remain popular, allowing the stars of tomorrow to shine today. Be sure to tune in tonight at 7:15 as the U15 Wranglers host Wainwright. For a full look at the broadcast schedule, check out the Big League Broadcast page at myvegrevillenow.com.

