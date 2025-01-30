All 90 Peavey Mart stores across the country, including the one here in Vegreville, will soon close permanently. This comes after the parent company made the announcement late Monday after nearly 60 years of operation. Officials with the Alberta based franchise say rising costs and ongoing supply chain disruptions played a big part in the decision to close. Liquidation sales at the stores have begun, with no word on the last day of operations for each individual store.
Peavey Mart will close all locations permanently
