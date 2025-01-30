HomeCountry CommunityVegreville and District Co-Op Community ConnectionJanuary 30, 2025 Vegreville Kinsmen Golf Course board member Deanne Nichol Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection January 30, 2025 Vegreville Kinsmen Golf Course board member Deanne Nichol FacebookTwitterWhatsAppReddItEmail Vegreville Kinsmen Golf Course Logo. (Sourced from their Facebook page) https://www.myvegrevillenow.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/January-30-2025-Deanne-Nichol.mp3 - Advertisement - More Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection January 29, 2025 Vegreville Mayor Tim MacPhee Jeff Dyck - Wednesday, Jan. 29th, 2025 Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection January 24, 2025 Vegreville Garden Club President Diana Ashton Jeff Dyck - Friday, Jan. 24th, 2025 Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection January 22, 2025 Battle River Alberta 21 Branch Of National Association Of Federal Retirees President Paul Loewen Jeff Dyck - Wednesday, Jan. 22nd, 2025 Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection January 21, 2025 A.L. Horton Elementary School Principal Murray Howell Jeff Dyck - Tuesday, Jan. 21st, 2025