Subscribe to Local News

Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsLocal NewsCourt Jester Dueling Pianos Hits The Vegreville Social Centre This Valentine's Day
Local News

Court Jester Dueling Pianos Hits The Vegreville Social Centre This Valentine’s Day

By Nikki Ritchot
Vegreville Kinsmen Golf Course Logo. (Sourced from their Facebook page)

The Vegreville Kinsmen Golf Course will be hosting an event called Court Jester Dueling Pianos on Friday, February 14th at the Vegreville Social Centre. The evening will include a delicious supper and musical entertainment. Cost per person is $100, or $800 for a table of 8. Tickets are available now can be purchased at Synergy Chartered Professional Accountants, or by calling Deanne at 780-720-3840. This event is for adults 18 years of age or older.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Now playing play