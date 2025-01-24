Subscribe to Local News

Trading Post

January 24, 2025

January 24, 2025
PHONED IN ITEMS
Looking for: Truck, any kind, around $1000 780-632-8955

 

TEXTED IN ITEMS

January 23, 2025

January 23, 2025 PHONED IN ITEMS For sale: New bathtub, still in box $450 OBO/Dresser and hutch, in great condition $600 OBO 587-280-4426   TEXTED IN ITEMS Looking for:...
January 22, 2025

January 22, 2025 PHONED IN ITEMS For sale: Purebred Chocolate Lab puppies, ten weeks old, four males and one female $400 780-365-2205 Andrew, AB   TEXTED IN ITEMS For...
January 16, 2025

January 16, 2025 PHONED IN ITEMS For sale: Himalaya winter tires on factory BMW rims, in good used condition, P255-50R19, 107T XL, 5 by 120 bolt...
January 15, 2025

January 15, 2025 PHONED IN ITEMS For sale: Eight-foot quick-connect for a skid steer 780-632-3591 Vegreville, AB   TEXTED IN ITEMS For sale: Older two-bedroom mobile home $9500/Slide-in truck...
January 14, 2025

January 14, 2025 PHONED IN ITEMS TEXTED IN ITEMS For sale: 2011 GMC Terrain SLE, all-wheel drive, 185,000 kms on it, recently installed new lower ball joints,...
