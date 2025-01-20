This week is National Non-Smoking Week, and AHS is offering programs and services to help you stop smoking and vaping.

With the right support, you can double or even triple your chance of staying vape or smoke-free and improve your health.

It may take more than one try to quit for good, so it’s important to never give up.

Keep trying and use the resources that work for you, including registering for Quit Core and the Alberta Quits helpline for free confidential advice and support.