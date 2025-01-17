Tickets are now on sale for the 7th Annual Smoky Lake Ag Society Hockey Tournament Dinner and Dance. This family friendly event will take place February 14th to 16th and includes a weekend of hockey, great food, and music. For more information about the tournament and ticket prices, you can visit the Smoky Lake Agricultural Society Facebook page. To purchase tickets, you can call Makayla at 780-656-0361, or Maria at 780-903-5177.