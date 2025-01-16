Subscribe to Local News

Local News

Winter To Spring Activities Now Happening At Viking Senior Centre

By Nikki Ritchot
Town of Viking sign. (Photo by Nikki Ritchot, My Vegreville Now Staff)

The Viking Senior Centre has a number of Winter to Spring activities happening now until May. Some events include Chair Yoga, Book Club, Floor Curling, and much more. The Centre would like to remind residents that activities are open to people of all ages who might like to participate. For a complete list of activities, or if you have any questions, you can visit the Town of Viking Facebook page, or call or text Debbie Hill at 780-385-4235.

