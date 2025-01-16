The Viking Senior Centre has a number of Winter to Spring activities happening now until May. Some events include Chair Yoga, Book Club, Floor Curling, and much more. The Centre would like to remind residents that activities are open to people of all ages who might like to participate. For a complete list of activities, or if you have any questions, you can visit the Town of Viking Facebook page, or call or text Debbie Hill at 780-385-4235.
Winter To Spring Activities Now Happening At Viking Senior Centre
