The Vegreville Academy of Ukrainian Dance Association is pleased to host their Ukrainian Dance Winter Festival on February 1st at the Vegreville Social Centre. This event will feature a performance from Vegreville’s Svitlo Ukrainian Dancers, a delicious supper, live music provided by Millenia, and a silent auction. Doors will open at 4:30pm. For ticket information, you can call or text Rob at 587-337-9372, or visit the Svitlo Ukrainian Dancers Facebook page.