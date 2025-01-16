Subscribe to Local News

Local News

Vegreville’s Svitlo Ukrainian Dancers Return For RAZOM 2025

By Nikki Ritchot
Svitlo Ukrainian Dancers Logo. (Sourced from their Facebook page)

The Vegreville Academy of Ukrainian Dance Association is pleased to host their Ukrainian Dance Winter Festival on February 1st at the Vegreville Social Centre. This event will feature a performance from Vegreville’s Svitlo Ukrainian Dancers, a delicious supper, live music provided by Millenia, and a silent auction. Doors will open at 4:30pm. For ticket information, you can call or text Rob at 587-337-9372, or visit the Svitlo Ukrainian Dancers Facebook page.

