January 14, 2025

PHONED IN ITEMS

TEXTED IN ITEMS

For sale: 2011 GMC Terrain SLE, all-wheel drive, 185,000 kms on it, recently installed new lower ball joints, suspension links and all four brake pads and rotors $9500 OBO 587-882-9001 Willingdon, AB

Looking for: Rent-to-own home in Vegreville 587-280-9379