Local News

44 Year Old Man From Saddle Lake Cree Nation Charged With Murder

By Nikki Ritchot
Alberta RCMP Sign (Nikki Ritchot, myvegrevillenow.com staff)

Alberta RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide on Saddle Lake Cree Nation. On January 8, 61-year-old Garvin Lloyd Chisan was found seriously injured after a stabbing at a residence and later died in hospital after being transported to Edmonton. On January 10, RCMP arrested 44-year-old Jeremy Shaun Cardinal, also of Saddle Lake Cree Nation, charging him with first-degree murder. Cardinal remains in custody and was set to appear in court yesterday in Lac la Biche. 

