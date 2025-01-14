Alberta RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide on Saddle Lake Cree Nation. On January 8, 61-year-old Garvin Lloyd Chisan was found seriously injured after a stabbing at a residence and later died in hospital after being transported to Edmonton. On January 10, RCMP arrested 44-year-old Jeremy Shaun Cardinal, also of Saddle Lake Cree Nation, charging him with first-degree murder. Cardinal remains in custody and was set to appear in court yesterday in Lac la Biche.