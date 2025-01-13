Subscribe to Local News

January 13, 2025

PHONED IN ITEMS

TEXTED IN ITEMS
For sale: Treadmill $200/Brand new pedal exerciser $150 780-487-8045

January 10, 2025

January 10, 2025 PHONED IN ITEMS TEXTED IN ITEMS For sale: Firewood, spruce and tamarack $350 a cord, can deliver 780-632-9606
January 9, 2025

January 9, 2025 PHONED IN ITEMS TEXTED IN ITEMS Looking for: Microwave, in good condition 780-632-1309 For sale: Boys hockey skates, size 13, sharpened $20/Royal grey-coloured typewriter with...
January 7, 2025

January 7, 2025 PHONED IN ITEMS TEXTED IN ITEMS For sale: WW maternity pen for calving $3800 780-385-2018  
January 3, 2025

January 3, 2025 PHONED IN ITEMS TEXTED IN ITEMS Looking for: Square bales of straw or hay 780-603-7209 Vegreville, AB  
January 2, 2025

January 2, 2025 PHONED IN ITEMS TEXTED IN ITEMS For sale: Brown and pink baby swing, plays music and has lights $40 OBO 403-350-0821
January 10, 2025

January 9, 2025

January 7, 2025

January 3, 2025

