Kraft Hockeyville is back for its 19th year. The program offers communities a chance to host an NHL pre-season game and win $250,000 for arena upgrades. The goal is to improve sports infrastructure and make hockey more accessible. Nominations are open until March 2nd, and since its launch, $5 million has been awarded to 101 communities. Runner-up communities will receive $25,000 for arena upgrades and hockey equipment. For more information, head over to krafthockey.ca.