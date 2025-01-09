Subscribe to Local News

Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsLocal NewsKraft Hockeyville Returns For 19th Year
Local NewsSports

Kraft Hockeyville Returns For 19th Year

By Nikki Ritchot
Kraft Hockeyville Logo. (Sourced from their Facebook page)

Kraft Hockeyville is back for its 19th year. The program offers communities a chance to host an NHL pre-season game and win $250,000 for arena upgrades. The goal is to improve sports infrastructure and make hockey more accessible. Nominations are open until March 2nd, and since its launch, $5 million has been awarded to 101 communities. Runner-up communities will receive $25,000 for arena upgrades and hockey equipment. For more information, head over to krafthockey.ca.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Now playing play