Local News

Cold Lake Seeks To Build New High School

By Nikki Ritchot
City of Cold Lake Logo. Taken from https://coldlake.com

In Cold Lake, city council has renewed its support for a new high school at Imperial Park, near the Energy Centre. The decision aims to keep the project on track for provincial funding. The school will have space for 700 students and may include a pedestrian bridge connecting to an aquatic center. Council emphasized that some infrastructure upgrades, like wastewater management, are planned for 2025.

