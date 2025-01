The Vegreville Legion is excited to host a 70s Disco Party on Saturday, January 25th. The event will feature 70s disco group The Travoltas and their renditions of numerous 70s hits, as well as supper and cocktails. Tickets are $65 per person and seating is limited. The evening kicks off at 5:30pm. To purchase your tickets for the 70s Disco Party, you can call the Legion at 780-632-3900.