The Cold Lake Ice Junior B hockey team is bidding to host the 2026 Hockey Alberta Provincials, set for April 1 to 5, 2026. In support, Cold Lake City Council held a special meeting on December 20th to approve a letter backing the team’s efforts, as the bid deadline was imminent.

The team also plans to apply for a Community Recreation Grant to help cover hosting costs. Hockey Alberta will announce the winning bid by January 31, 2025. The Morinville Jets are hosting the 2025 Provincials.