If you camped at a provincial park in Alberta in 2024, you were one of millions to do so.

Alberta Parks says over 228-thousand camping reservations were processed last year…with about 2.3 million visitors enjoying an overnight stay in reservable spaces. Last year, the province also launched its ‘Plan for Parks’ engagement.

The plan will guide priorities for recreation and conservation over the next decade…with the next phase of community engagement set for this year.