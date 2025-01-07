Subscribe to Local News

Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsLocal NewsMillions Camped In Alberta Provincial Parks In 2024
Local News

Millions Camped In Alberta Provincial Parks In 2024

By Nikki Ritchot
Parks Canada Logo. (Taken from the Parks Canada Official Facebook page)

If you camped at a provincial park in Alberta in 2024, you were one of millions to do so.
Alberta Parks says over 228-thousand camping reservations were processed last year…with about 2.3 million visitors enjoying an overnight stay in reservable spaces. Last year, the province also launched its ‘Plan for Parks’ engagement.
The plan will guide priorities for recreation and conservation over the next decade…with the next phase of community engagement set for this year.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Now playing play