U7W Hockey Tournament Takes Place This February
U7W Hockey Tournament Takes Place This February

By Nikki Ritchot
Vegreville and District Minor Hockey Association Logo. (Sourced from their website)

The Vegreville and District Minor Hockey Association is pleased to host their U7W Hockey Tournament on February 1st at the Wally Fedun Arena. Highlights of the Tournament will include a three-game guarantee, raffle tables, swag, and more. Entry fee for the event is $650. To register your child for the Tournament, you can send an email to hockey.veg@gmail.com. For more information, you can visit the Vegreville and District Minor Hockey Association Facebook page.

