The Vegreville and District Minor Hockey Association is pleased to host their U7W Hockey Tournament on February 1st at the Wally Fedun Arena. Highlights of the Tournament will include a three-game guarantee, raffle tables, swag, and more. Entry fee for the event is $650. To register your child for the Tournament, you can send an email to hockey.veg@gmail.com. For more information, you can visit the Vegreville and District Minor Hockey Association Facebook page.