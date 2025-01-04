A northbound tractor trailer on Highway 36 near Lac La Biche caused a significant incident on December 30, knocking over the large wooden entrance sign. The driver, a 45-year-old man from Vermilion, was driving erratically, forcing others off the road. He has been charged with dangerous driving, refusal to provide breath samples, and transporting liquor in an open container. Remnants of the sign were still visible Thursday morning. The driver is scheduled to appear in court on January 13.