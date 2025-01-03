HomeTrading PostJanuary 3, 2025 Trading Post January 3, 2025 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppReddItEmail January 3, 2025 PHONED IN ITEMS TEXTED IN ITEMS Looking for: Square bales of straw or hay 780-603-7209 Vegreville, AB Trading Post Trading Post January 2, 2025 Thursday, Jan. 2nd, 2025 January 2, 2025 PHONED IN ITEMS TEXTED IN ITEMS For sale: Brown and pink baby swing, plays music and has lights $40 OBO 403-350-0821 Read more Trading Post December 31, 2024 Tuesday, Dec. 31st, 2024 December 31, 2024 PHONED IN ITEMS TEXTED IN ITEMS To Give Away: Five indoor-outdoor cats 780-363-2180 Read more Trading Post December 19, 2024 Thursday, Dec. 19th, 2024 December 19, 2024 PHONED IN ITEMS For sale: Electric air-fryer, open to offers/Electric stove, open to offers 403-922-2825 Warwick, AB TEXTED IN ITEMS For sale: Vinyl cutter $500... Read more Trading Post December 16, 2024 Monday, Dec. 16th, 2024 December 16, 2024 PHONED IN ITEMS TEXTED IN ITEMS Looking for: Glass-top stove, in good condition 780-632-1309 Looking for: Pre-2000 Dodge Dakota, regular cab, long box, 4x4, body... Read more Trading Post December 12, 2024 Thursday, Dec. 12th, 2024 December 12, 2024 PHONED IN ITEMS TEXTED IN ITEMS Looking for: Dodge Grand Van, something good and reliable, in the $2000 range 780-603-7209 Read more Load more Submit Your Item For Sale!Your Name(Required) First Last Your Email Address(Required) Your Phone Number(Required)Your Town(Required) Upload Your Image(Required)Accepted file types: jpg, jpeg, png, gif, Max. file size: 512 MB.What Are You Selling?(Required) Item Description(Required)Don't Publish:(Required) My First or Last name My Address My Phone Number My Email Please select everything you wish to keep private and not see on My Vegreville Now!CAPTCHA - Advertisment - - Advertisment - More Trading Post January 2, 2025 Jeff Dyck - Thursday, Jan. 2nd, 2025 Trading Post December 31, 2024 Jeff Dyck - Tuesday, Dec. 31st, 2024 Trading Post December 19, 2024 Jeff Dyck - Thursday, Dec. 19th, 2024 Trading Post December 16, 2024 Jeff Dyck - Monday, Dec. 16th, 2024