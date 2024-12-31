Cold Lake City Council is backing a grant application to upgrade staging areas along the Iron Horse Trail. The grant, submitted under the Alberta Community Partnership Program, will help communities like Smoky Lake, St. Paul, Bonnyville, and Ardmore improve access points along the 300-kilometer trail. The Iron Horse Trail is part of the Trans Canada Trail and offers year-round recreation. Regional collaboration is at the heart of this project, with Cold Lake providing a letter of support.