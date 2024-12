Firefighters in St. Paul responded to a house fire on Christmas Day in the 5000 block of 47th Avenue. Crews arrived around 2:30 p.m. to find heavy flames coming from a basement window, while three people were seen leaving the back of the home. It’s unclear if they were inside when the fire started or helping to alert others. The fire was under control by 3:43 p.m., and investigators have determined it was intentionally set.