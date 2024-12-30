Subscribe to Local News

Overcrowding In Alberta Schools Remains An Issue

By Nikki Ritchot
Fall In Alberta. (Photo by Nikki Ritchot, myvegrevillenow Staff)

Overcrowding in Alberta schools remains a pressing issue, with about 200 K-12 schools exceeding capacity this year. While the province plans to build up to 90 new schools and add modular classrooms, teachers and parents are calling for immediate solutions. They’re urging the government to provide more staff and resources to manage overcrowding now. The province has committed $1.2 billion over three years to hire additional teachers and support staff, aiming to alleviate the strain. 

