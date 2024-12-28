Winter in Alberta offers the opportunity for many different recreational activities. However, the weather can also cause unsafe conditions like extreme cold, obstructed vision and thin ice. Whether you’re driving your ATV, skiing in the mountains, skating with friends or ice fishing, the Alberta RCMP reminds you to prioritize safety.

The Alberta RCMP offers the following advice to be safe and responsible during the winter months:

Use proper safety equipment: When you’re out skiing, skating or riding your ATV always make sure to wear the proper safety equipment. Windshields, handguards, helmets and reflective material can help keep you safe when enjoying winter activities.

Always check ice thickness: Use a tape measure, drill or auger to make sure the ice is thick enough and check in multiple locations. As a general rule, ice should be at least 20 centimetres thick for walking or 25 centimetres for snowmobiles.

Be mindful of how the cold can affect your gear: Tire pressure, engines and batteries can be impacted by extreme cold. Always make sure your vehicles are functioning and electronics are charged before heading out into the cold.

Have a plan and share it: Always make sure to check conditions and the weather before you head out. Make a plan and let your loved ones know where you’re going, when you’ll be out and what time to expect you home.

Have an emergency kit and know how to use it: Emergency kits should include first aid supplies, tools and extra clothes/blankets. Depending on what you’re doing you may also want to include additional items like tow straps and extra fuel.

Follow the rules: Closed trails, speed limits and ice warning signs are not suggestions, they’re there to keep people safe. Always make sure you’re checking for signage and following the rules.

