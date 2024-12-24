Alberta is investing $10 million to support early literacy and numeracy in the 2024/25 school year, including mandatory screenings for younger students to identify those needing extra help. The initiative aims to improve outcomes, but some critics say the screenings could disrupt teaching time.

Schools are using the funding to hire staff and provide targeted support, focusing on small-group interventions. While the effort is seen as a step toward addressing learning challenges, questions remain about its overall impact.