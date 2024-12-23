NORAD continues to track the whereabouts of Santa Claus, as he travels around the world Christmas Eve. The tradition began purely by accident in Nineteen Fifty-Five, when a child called a misprinted phone number in a local paper, asking when Santa would be coming to their house. David Kang from NORAD Tracks Santa says there are one thousand volunteers ready to answer the call December 24th.

Kids can access the program online at NORAD Santa dot ORG, by calling One-Eight-Seven-Seven-HI-NORAD or by using the mobile app. Kang adds the website typically gets twenty million hits each year.