In St. Paul, RCMP arrested a 37-year-old man from Goodfish Lake after a violent incident on December 12th. Police were called to a home where a man had been stabbed and a woman had serious injuries from being slashed. Mitchell Houle was arrested at the scene and charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, resisting arrest, failing to comply with a release order, and assaulting a police officer. He remains in custody and will appear in court on January 20th.