A 29-year-old woman from the Elizabeth Métis Settlement is in critical condition after being hit by two vehicles on Highway 28 near Casino Dene on December 18th. RCMP say she was first struck by a vehicle mirror, then hit by a second vehicle. The crash happened at 5:35 a.m., leading to a temporary road closure for the investigation, which lasted until 7:36 a.m. Police say neither driver was impaired, but it’s too soon to know if any charges will be laid. The investigation is ongoing.