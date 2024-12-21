After a year of negotiations, the provincial government has announced a new pay agreement for Alberta’s family doctors.

The new system is a blend of the model that pays doctors for each service they perform, plus incentives for maintaining high patient numbers, working full-time, and providing emergency services.

Doctors will also be paid more for the time they spend on administration and paperwork.

Health Minister Adriana LeGrange calls it a “game-changer,” and should help attract new family doctors to our province.

Doctor Shelley Duggan, president of the Alberta Medical Association, says the new pay model will positively impact the health-care system for years to come, and ensure the financial stability of family health clinics.