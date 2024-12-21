St. Paul RCMP is asking for help solving a break-in at the Town of St. Paul Public Works shop. On December 9th, around 9:30 p.m., about $2,000 worth of brass and copper was stolen. Security footage shows a suspect leaving the scene with a green garbage bin, but they have not been identified. Police are asking anyone with information or video footage from the area to come forward. You can contact St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8870 or submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.