The Town of Smoky Lake will be hosting a New Year’s Eve Celebration Potluck Party on Tuesday, December 31st at the Drop-In Centre. Folks who wish to attend the event are invited to bring along their favourite dish and usher in the new year with friends, music, and fun. This family friendly affair kicks off at 6pm, with doors opening at 5:30pm. For more information, you can contact Jeanette 780-656-5940.