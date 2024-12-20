The Alberta Motor Association (AMA) has launched the “Know Before the Tow” campaign to protect drivers from predatory towing scams spreading in Alberta. These scams involve unlicensed tow operators pressuring drivers and demanding high fees after towing vehicles to private lots.

AMA highlights drivers’ rights, including refusing unsolicited services, choosing where to tow, and getting a quote before payment. The AMA is also working with cities to push for stricter rules and penalties. A list of towing rights is available on AMA’s website for drivers to download