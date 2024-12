A new study from the University of British Columbia says five per cent of Canadians are avoiding their prescription medicines because of the cost.

The survey shows one in 20 skipped doses, delayed refilling their prescriptions, or didn’t fill them at all because they couldn’t afford it.

Women and younger people were most likely to skip their prescriptions because of cost.

The study’s authors say it shows that affordability concerns of everyday Canadians go beyond the price of groceries.