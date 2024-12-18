Subscribe to Local News

Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsLocal NewsAny Outstanding 2024 Property Taxes Due By End Of December
Local News

Any Outstanding 2024 Property Taxes Due By End Of December

By Nikki Ritchot
The Vegreville Pysanka. (Photo by Nikki Ritchot, MyVegrevilleNow Staff)

The Town of Vegreville would like to remind residents that any outstanding property taxes are due on December 31st, 2024. A 15% penalty will be applied on all balances that remain unpaid after December 31st. There are a number of ways to make a payment, including online via ‘Option Pay’, in person at the Town Office, in person at most banks and financial institutions, by mail, or by signing up for pre-authorised payments. For more information, you visit the Town website, or call 780-632-2606.

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Now playing play