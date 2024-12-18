The Town of Vegreville would like to remind residents that any outstanding property taxes are due on December 31st, 2024. A 15% penalty will be applied on all balances that remain unpaid after December 31st. There are a number of ways to make a payment, including online via ‘Option Pay’, in person at the Town Office, in person at most banks and financial institutions, by mail, or by signing up for pre-authorised payments. For more information, you visit the Town website, or call 780-632-2606.