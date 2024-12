A man has died after an incident with police in Cold Lake on the evening of December 14. RCMP responded to a 911 call about an attempted stabbing at a transit stop, where they found a man armed with a weapon.

Police say officers used various intervention methods, including a firearm, to take the man into custody. He was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries. No officers or civilians were hurt, and Alberta’s police watchdog, ASIRT, is now investigating the incident.