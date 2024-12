December 16, 2024

PHONED IN ITEMS

TEXTED IN ITEMS

Looking for: Glass-top stove, in good condition 780-632-1309

Looking for: Pre-2000 Dodge Dakota, regular cab, long box, 4×4, body condition does not matter 780-808-1987

For sale: Whirlpool side-by-side fridge, 33 inches wide, fridge has water connection and ice maker/Whirlpool glass-top stove, self-cleaning, smooth top, four burners, one is a dual burner $250 for both 780-632-2754