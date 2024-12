RCMP detachments in Bonnyville, Cold Lake, Elk Point, and Lac La Biche will start using body-worn cameras in January 2025 as part of a province-wide rollout. A pilot project in St. Paul showed the cameras help investigations and build public trust, despite adding some extra work. Citizens can review footage of their interactions at detachments, and the cameras also speed up complaint resolutions. Several other Alberta detachments are set to receive the cameras next year.