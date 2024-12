Freezing rain and snowfall on Saturday have led to less than ideal road conditions throughout the Vegreville area. Sunday’s forecast includes a 30% chance of flurries with temperatures hanging around -1, keeping road conditions slippery and snowy. 511 Alberta shows highways and roads throughout the region are covered with snow and ice and that is expected to continue throughout Sunday and into Monday. If you do have to venture out, remember to drive slowly and cautiously.