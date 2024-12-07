The federal government’s upcoming GST holiday starts December 14, offering a 5% discount on items like children’s clothing, toys, food, and some alcohol until mid-February. Experts warn shoppers to focus on essentials and avoid overspending just for a deal.

Financial experts say savings on items like diapers can add up over time, but shoppers should avoid using credit to prevent extra debt.

Credit Canada advises against unnecessary purchases, noting the best savings come from not buying at all. While discounts help, they may not be worth the financial strain for those already struggling.