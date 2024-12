The Holden Ag Society along with the Viking and Beaver FCSS are pleased to host their Winter Wonderland Celebration tonight at the Holden Complex. Activities slated for the evening include a community tree judging event, a craft sale featuring the work of local artisans, and a taco bar fundraiser supper. The festivities will run from 4 to 8pm. For more information, you can visit the Viking and Beaver FCSS Facebook page.