The Vegreville Food Bank would like to remind residents that there is still time for food bank clients to apply for a Christmas Dinner Box. You can call 780-208-6002 to apply by December 13th. The Food Bank will also be closed from December 23rd to December 27th for the holidays, and the last day to get a regular food hamper before Christmas is December 20th. The Food Bank will re-open on December 31st.