A new report says Canada needs to rethink how it delivers health care.

The CSA Group says seniors, who make up 18% of the population, account for 45% of health-care spending—and those numbers are set to rise. By 2040, seniors will make up 22% of the population.

The report suggests shifting from treating illnesses after they happen to preventing them. This includes focusing on housing, mental health, and loneliness to improve overall health as people age.