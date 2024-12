The Vegmin Learning Society is hosting a Prenatal Class on January 11th from 9am to 4:30pm. Cost is $150 per couple or $100 per person and registration is required by January 7th. The class will cover topics like what to expect during birth and postpartum, informed consent, and medicated or non-medicated pain control options. For more information or to register for this class, you can contact the Vegmin Learning Society at 780-632-7920, or send an email to info@vegmin.com.